Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.34. 2,158,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $135.20.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

