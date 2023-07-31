Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584,064 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 103.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.81. 2,849,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.