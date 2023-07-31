Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,437.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Walmart by 79.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,557 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,146,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 160.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.20. 2,040,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,541. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $428.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

