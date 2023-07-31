Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pool worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Insider Transactions at Pool

Pool Price Performance

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $382.52. 198,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.36. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.