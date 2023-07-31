Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

GD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,474. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average is $221.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

