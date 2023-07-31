Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 15.4%

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 137,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 250,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,563.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.90 million for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 194.35% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Analysts expect that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.