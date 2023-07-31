DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.83 and last traded at $128.69. Approximately 677,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,500,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.