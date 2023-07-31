Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $28.22. 1,301,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,344. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

