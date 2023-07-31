Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $45,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 468,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after acquiring an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 555,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 378,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 2.0 %

RDY stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 174,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,840. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.4877 dividend. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

