DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DTE Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09 to $6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.