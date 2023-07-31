DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Decreased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

