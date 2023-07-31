Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,252,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 2,590,450 shares.The stock last traded at $11.68 and had previously closed at $11.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 48.2% during the second quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 1,633,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 531,252 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,115,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 372,743 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

