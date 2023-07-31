dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DYFSF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

