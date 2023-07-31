E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.6 days.
E.On Stock Performance
Shares of ENAKF stock remained flat at $12.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. E.On has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $13.26.
About E.On
