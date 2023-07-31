E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.6 days.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of ENAKF stock remained flat at $12.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. E.On has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

