Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Cut by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,716. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average is $176.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

