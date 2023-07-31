ECOMI (OMI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $165.19 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $165.19 million and $694,510.38 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

