Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 215.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.98. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

