Efforce (WOZX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $73,257.83

Efforce (WOZX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. Efforce has a market cap of $9.21 million and $73,257.83 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efforce has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

