EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 528 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.85. 8,000,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

