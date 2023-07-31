Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 317.5% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 310.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,426. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

