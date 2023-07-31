Electronic Arts (EA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,323 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

