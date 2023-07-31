Ellevest Inc. Buys 873 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Copa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.11.

Copa Price Performance

CPA traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $118.02. 671,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.