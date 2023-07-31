Ellevest Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.46. 743,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,492. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.12.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

