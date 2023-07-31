Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,429,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,175. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.