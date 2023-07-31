Ellevest Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.15. 2,553,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,162. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average of $236.05.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

