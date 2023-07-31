Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.75. 339,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,083. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

