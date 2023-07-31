Ellevest Inc. Purchases 26,118 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,166. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.