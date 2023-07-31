Ellevest Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP Trading Down 0.3 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 828,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,497. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.30. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $145.10.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.08%.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.