Ellevest Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $4,444,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 134,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,414,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 264,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.86. The stock had a trading volume of 270,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,933. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $294.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

