Ellevest Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 161,228 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.70) to GBX 4,000 ($51.29) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.50.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.94. 235,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,403. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.10.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

