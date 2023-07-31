Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98.

Elme Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 856,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,354. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Elme Communities has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $22.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Elme Communities Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $8,898,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

