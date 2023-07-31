EOS Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00002578 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $833.99 million and approximately $95.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002014 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003017 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,098,310,426 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

