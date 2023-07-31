Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.16 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $83.58 million and $291,776.76 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,193.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00316826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00855366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00549554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00063537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00135269 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,026,757 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

