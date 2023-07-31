Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESKEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Esker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Esker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Esker Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKEF remained flat at $145.25 on Friday. Esker has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84.

About Esker

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

Read More

