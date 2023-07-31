Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.36.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.33. 7,146,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,684. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 204,757 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 202,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

