ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. ExlService also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.90-7.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ExlService from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ExlService from $201.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Down 1.8 %

EXLS stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 395,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.43. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18.

ExlService shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP raised its position in ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.