Fangdd Network Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 4th (NASDAQ:DUO)

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, August 4th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 4th.

Fangdd Network Group Trading Up 1.6 %

DUO opened at $0.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

