Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $419.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.43. The firm has a market cap of $319.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

