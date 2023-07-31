First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 80,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,054,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.