First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,931. The firm has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

