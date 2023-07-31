First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Trading Down 3.7% on Disappointing Earnings

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.58. Approximately 577,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 894,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $276.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.