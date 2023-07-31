First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Buys $14,729.28 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) Director Jason R. Sondhi purchased 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $14,729.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 313,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,478 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRME shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

