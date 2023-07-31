First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

FSFG opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

