First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.44

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.44 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 30012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $854.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

