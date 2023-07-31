FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 515,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.26 and its 200 day moving average is $184.09. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

