FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 578,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FutureFuel Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.72. 163,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.