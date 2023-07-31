G999 1-Day Volume Reaches $390.04 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $390.04 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

