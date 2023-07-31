GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 48.5% in July

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. 32,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,064. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

