Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) vs. AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Head to Head Analysis

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 22.76% 5.73% 4.10% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -13.37% 8.65% 0.49%

Volatility and Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Global Self Storage pays out 116.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

29.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.65 $2.06 million $0.25 19.92 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.74 -$53.10 million ($1.89) -3.50

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Self Storage and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

