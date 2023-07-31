Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.27. The stock had a trading volume of 968,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

